Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 244.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 163,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $118.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.