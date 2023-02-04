Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,460,000 after purchasing an additional 327,918 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 324.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 144,616 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

