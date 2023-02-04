Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 23,610 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 244.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 282,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 930.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $4,112,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $3,471,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO opened at $28.15 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.