Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 32,310 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,815,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.55 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.97.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

