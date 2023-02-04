Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,349 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CorVel were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CorVel by 2,449.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 377.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $177.43 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $159,963.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 430,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,605,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $159,963.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 430,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,605,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

