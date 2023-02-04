Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,584 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axonics were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $462,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,610 shares of company stock worth $10,955,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

