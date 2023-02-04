Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $966.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 110,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,781. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

