Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $118.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.19. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $719.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

