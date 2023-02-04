Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

