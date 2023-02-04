Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 172.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at about $1,490,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 81.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $86.93 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

