Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,376,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 214,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.58.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

