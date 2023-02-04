Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 371.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

