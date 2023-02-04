Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 624,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 434,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $34.76 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

