Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $212,205.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,038.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

