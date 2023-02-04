Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $783,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,223,000 after purchasing an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 940,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

