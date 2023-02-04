Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,776,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elastic by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Elastic Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $61.30 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

