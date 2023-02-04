Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $792,000 Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,693,000 after buying an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $126.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

