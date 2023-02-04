Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $797,000 Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.7 %

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

