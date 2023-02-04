Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $11,846,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 474,261 shares during the last quarter.

OFC opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Several analysts have commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

