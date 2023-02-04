Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $807,000 Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 282.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 79.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 32.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

CPE stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

