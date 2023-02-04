Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,451 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 795,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife Nutrition

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 9.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

