Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $825,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of EEFT opened at $117.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

