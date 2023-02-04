Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 6.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $86.70 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

