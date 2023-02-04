Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 83,429 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

