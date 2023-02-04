Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,168 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $126,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 65.91% and a net margin of 50.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

