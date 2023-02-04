Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.