Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $789,000 Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $50,188,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 103.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after purchasing an additional 828,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $10,783,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FROG opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.47. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $71,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 471,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,604.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,076 shares of company stock worth $6,548,984. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

