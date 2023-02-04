Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $799,000 Investment in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ScanSource by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ScanSource by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

ScanSource Stock Up 0.7 %

SCSC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.45. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $943.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.05 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.