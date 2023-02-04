Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 141,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 128,920 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 425.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.13. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.08%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Featured Articles

