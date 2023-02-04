Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 14,721 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 183.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $40,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $537.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.