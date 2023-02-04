Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 16,605 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chegg were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 133,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 982,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 551,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

