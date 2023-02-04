Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,234 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of OGS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

