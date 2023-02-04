Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 41,839 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

