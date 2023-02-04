Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,774 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Air Lease by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 62.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,266,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after acquiring an additional 356,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Lease Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

