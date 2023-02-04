Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 11,914 Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Preferred Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.