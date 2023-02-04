Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 17,813 CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS Stock Up 0.5 %

CTS Announces Dividend

NYSE CTS opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.73. CTS Co. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $48.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

