Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 71.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $4,335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

