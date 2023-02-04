Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WesBanco were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 423.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $205,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,930.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $450,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

