Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Articles

