Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,263 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in California Resources were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $7,857,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 26.3% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 789,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 164,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 293,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.00 million. California Resources had a net margin of 43.44% and a return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

