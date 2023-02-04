Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 360 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Five9 were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $138.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

