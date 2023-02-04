Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,860 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.36. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

