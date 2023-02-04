Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $749,000 Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.9 %

AGM opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $135.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

