Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $751,000 Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
APOG opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $50.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.
