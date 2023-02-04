Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $826,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $208.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.