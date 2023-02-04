Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $104,765,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,250,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter worth $19,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.31. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $95.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.41 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

