Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.34 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,305,915 shares in the company, valued at $135,587,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $5,600,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,305,915 shares in the company, valued at $135,587,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 64,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $3,863,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,620,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,152,184.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,704 shares of company stock worth $28,535,409 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.