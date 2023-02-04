Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

