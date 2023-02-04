Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,697 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Money Express were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 708.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189,010 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 140.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 100.6% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Money Express

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $880.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.49. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

