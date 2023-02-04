Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,107.07

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,107.07 ($26.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,912 ($23.61). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,912 ($23.61), with a volume of 69,434 shares traded.

Telecom Plus Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3,354.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,178.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,107.07.

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 34 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Telecom Plus Company Profile

In related news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($29.64), for a total value of £600,000 ($741,015.19).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

